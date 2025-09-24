US Congressman expects very good outcome from Erdogan-Trump meeting

US Congressman Joe Wilson said Tuesday that he is expecting very good results from an upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is expected to be held on Thursday.

"We've had a relationship for centuries," Wilson told Anadolu in an exclusive interview, calling Türkiye "a great ally in NATO of the United States to oppose totalitarianism."

"Türkiye is a very valued member of NATO," he said, adding the US and Türkiye have had "a long relationship" which Washington appreciates.

Praising Türkiye's efforts to help the Syrian people, Wilson said that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia should be "given credit" for their role in ending the regime in Damascus, paving the way for the Syrian people to rebuild their nation and form a sovereign state that embraces the country's diverse communities.

Pointing to Türkiye as an example for Syria, as it has the experience of bringing together different religious and ethnic communities, Wilson said "it's just so important-as President (Donald) Trump has indicated -- to give Syria a chance."

"A person who actually had such an impact on President Trump indeed was President Erdogan, about explaining that (Syrian) President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa should be given a chance," he added.

Expressing hope for the region, Wilson said the US desires "the best of stability, of peace and prosperity for the whole region."

"Türkiye has really led the way by providing for the removal of the Assad dictatorship," he added.





