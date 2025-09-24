Turkish President Erdoğan says meeting on Gaza with Trump 'very productive, positive’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday that a meeting on Gaza with US President Donald Trump and regional leaders was "very productive and positive," expressing his satisfaction.

"We have just concluded a very, very productive and positive meeting. I'm satisfied — may the outcome be beneficial," Erdoğan told reporters in front of the Turkevi Center in New York City.

The two leaders met at the regional meeting on Gaza held within the scope of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters.

When asked whether the Gaza summit with Trump could lead to a tangible step toward peace and safeguarding innocent civilians, Erdoğan said a joint declaration will be released soon.

"The final declaration will likely be announced shortly. With statements from Trump and Tamim (Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani), the outcome of tonight's meeting will be made clear," he added.