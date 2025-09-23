TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS SPEECH AT UN NOT INTERRUPTED: COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was not interrupted during his address at a UN conference on Palestine on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Monday.

"The speeches of Heads of State and Government are allocated 5 minutes, while other speakers are given 3 minutes," it said.

Noting that like other heads of state, President Erdoğan's limit was five minutes within this framework, the directorate said that "it is not the case that the President was not allowed to speak or his words were interrupted during the speech."

Pointing out that there were interruptions due to applause at times while President Erdoğan was speaking, the directorate further said that the microphone automatically turned off at the end of the fifth minute, according to technical procedures.

"The President then completed his speech shortly thereafter. Similarly, the microphone of the President of Indonesia was also turned off in accordance with the same procedure," it added.

"As in all platforms, Türkiye is represented at the highest level at the UN General Assembly, and the speeches of our President are closely followed as messages that shape the global agenda and create a wide impact," it added.

The High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, aims to intensify efforts toward reviving a two-state solution and provide a pathway to peace.