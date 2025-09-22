Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers meet in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Monday in New York, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting took place at the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, the ministry stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

No further details were provided regarding the meeting.

Top Turkish officials, including Fidan and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are in New York as the world leaders gather for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly that will take place from Sept. 23 to 29.