Princess Akiko receives replica of historic letter in Türkiye

Japanese Princess Akiko of Mikasa was presented with a replica of an 1888 letter sent by Emperor Meiji of Japan to Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

During her visit to southeastern Türkiye's Sanliurfa province, Princess Akiko met with Sanliurfa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mehmet Kasim Gulpinar at the Cumhuriyet Social Facilities.

To mark the occasion, Gulpinar gifted the princess a facsimile of the letter, dated May 10, 1888, in which Emperor Meiji informed Sultan Abdulhamid II that he had been awarded the Order of the Chrysanthemum.

The original Order of the Chrysanthemum and the letter are preserved at Istanbul's Topkapi Palace Museum.

Historical records indicate that the Japanese emperor sent them in response to the warm welcome extended by Sultan Abdulhamid II to a visiting Japanese prince and princess in 1888.





