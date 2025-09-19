Erdogan: We need business ethics more than ever

Highlights from President Erdogan's statements:



"I express my gratitude to our Ministry of Commerce that made this beautiful meeting possible and to the Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen. I soon will share the general outlines of the 2025-2029 Türkiye Cooperatives Strategy and Action Plan. I wish it to be beneficial and auspicious for our country, our people, and our cooperatives.

Indeed, as Türkiye, we have a very dynamic commercial life. Our people cultivate, produce, and sell. We strive to deliver hand-made, meticulous products to the world with our 81 provinces. Our women, our youth, our producers overcome challenges together by uniting their forces within cooperatives. They also win together. Cooperatives have become the main actors of local development in many areas ranging from agriculture to industry, women entrepreneurship to energy.

Currently, there are 62,000 cooperatives in our country, which have over 6.5 million partners. I specifically state that we see this as a very valuable gain for Türkiye's commercial and economic life."

"All my brothers and sisters whose heart beats for our country, I invite you to enhance the spirit of solidarity for a stronger and more prosperous future in the direction of our goals for Türkiye's Century and the Century of Trade.

I thank all our tradesmen and cooperatives who work with great devotion in every corner of our homeland."