Erdoğan hosts Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for official visit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today. Erdoğan will welcome Mahmoud Abbas with an official ceremony. Before his meeting with Mahmoud Abbas, Erdoğan will attend the lottery ceremony for the placement of relatives of martyrs, veterans, and their relatives into public institutions.

The ceremony will be held at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center, starting at 2:00 PM.

Later, Erdoğan will officially welcome Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Complex.

Following their bilateral talks, the two leaders will meet at a dinner held in honor of Mahmoud Abbas.