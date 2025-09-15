Turkish foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Sani, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The two ministers met on the margins of the foreign ministers' meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League Joint Extraordinary Summit, in Doha, Qatar.

Fidan also met with Al Sani on Sunday as part of the summit.

The emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar will address last week's Israeli attack on Doha, which targeted Hamas leaders, killing five group members and a Qatari security officer.

A final statement is expected amid calls for joint military cooperation between Arab and Islamic countries and a boycott of Israel.





