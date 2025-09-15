Erdoğan travels to Qatar for emergency Mideast Summit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is traveling to Qatar today to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League. At the summit in Doha, Erdoğan will deliver strong messages calling for an end to Israel's brutal attacks.

For nearly two years, Israel has been bleeding Gaza, and regional countries remain deeply concerned about its relentless and borderless assaults.

Most recently, on September 9, Israel carried out a strike targeting Hamas's negotiation delegation in Qatar, further escalating tensions and threatening regional security.

In response, the leaders of OIC and Arab League member states are convening in Doha for an Emergency Summit. This marks the third extraordinary summit since Israel's first large-scale attack on October 7, 2023.

Following the September 9 attack, President Erdoğan spoke directly with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, expressing solidarity and discussing joint steps to counter Israeli aggression, stating: "We stand with you."

This summit is being held at Qatar's invitation and with the support of Turkey, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the summit, regional leaders will assess the current situation and discuss possible actions against Israel's escalating military operations in Gaza, including its latest deadly strike.