Türkiye’s defense chief pays official visit to Vietnam

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Thursday held official meetings in Vietnam.

Guler, who is visiting the country at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang, went to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in the capital Hanoi, where he laid a wreath and observed a moment of silence, the National Defense Ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Following the visit to the mausoleum, Guler was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Vietnamese Ministry of Defense by Giang.

After the welcoming ceremony, Guler signed the ministry's Book of Honor and held a bilateral meeting with Giang, accompanied by delegations from both sides.

Guler also visited the Turkish Embassy in Hanoi, where he was briefed on ongoing activities.

Guler was received by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, to whom he conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





