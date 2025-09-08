Erdoğan condemns İzmir police attack

At the opening ceremony of the 2025-2026 academic year at Mümtaz Turhan Social Sciences High School, President Erdoğan began his speech by warmly greeting members of the Ministry of National Education, teachers, students, and their families, wishing everyone a successful new school year.

At the beginning of his speech, Erdoğan addressed the attack on the police station in İzmir, saying, "This morning, we received deeply shocking and painful news from İzmir. Two of our police officers were martyred, and two others were injured as a result of an armed attack on the Balçova Salih İşgören Police Station."

President Erdoğan offered prayers for the late 1st Class Police Chief Inspector Muhsin Aydemir and police officer Hasan Akın, who were martyred in the heinous attack, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured officers Ömer Amila and Murat Dağlı.

He stated that the 16-year-old attacker had been captured and their connections were being investigated. Erdoğan concluded by expressing condolences to the entire police force, saying, "Our deepest sympathies to all our security forces."