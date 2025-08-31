Erdogan: 'Every step we take opens new horizons from our region to the world '

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "As with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, we developed practical solutions to alleviate the effects of global crises fueled by the Russia‑Ukraine war. Thanks to the initiative, millions of people worldwide gained food security."

In a message shared via social media, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran noted that Erdoğan's article titled "A Common Path for Peace and Justice" was published in both Chinese and English in People's Daily, one of China's largest newspapers.

Duran said that in the article Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to building trust in foreign policy, keeping channels of dialogue open, and demonstrating a determination to resolve crises. He reiterated his message:

"There is no victors of war and losers of a just peace."

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's contribution to global peace and diplomacy, citing the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the peace talks held in Istanbul and Antalya as examples. He underscored Türkiye's crucial role in establishing humanitarian corridors and facilitating prisoner exchanges in the Russia‑Ukraine conflict.

Duran added that Erdoğan also expressed that during the SCO 25th Council Summit in Tianjin—taking place today and tomorrow—Türkiye will share its vision for global justice, fairness, and an inclusive world order. He emphasized that the long-standing civilizations represented by Türkiye and China will deepen their relationship based on mutual trust and win‑win cooperation.