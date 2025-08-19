Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza, Ukraine with German and UK counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday discussed the latest developments about the Ukraine war and Gaza in separate phone calls with his German and UK counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The outcome of the recent meetings held in Alaska and Washington to end Russia's war on Ukraine were discussed in Fidan's calls with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

The calls also addressed the current situation in Gaza and progress in ceasefire negotiations.