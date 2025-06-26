Türkiye assumes chairmanship of OIC New York Group

Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, shared a post on his social media account regarding the matter.

Yıldız emphasized that he is honored to assume the chairmanship of the OIC New York Group.

Thanking Cameroon, Yıldız said:

"During our term presidency, we will amplify the voice of the Islamic world in a world facing difficult challenges, prioritize the establishment of global justice, and continue to stand firmly against oppression. I eagerly look forward to cooperating with all member states throughout this important mission."