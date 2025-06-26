 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye assumes chairmanship of OIC New York Group

Türkiye assumes chairmanship of OIC New York Group

Türkiye has taken over the term presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) New York Group from Cameroon.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published June 26,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE ASSUMES CHAIRMANSHIP OF OIC NEW YORK GROUP

Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, shared a post on his social media account regarding the matter.

Yıldız emphasized that he is honored to assume the chairmanship of the OIC New York Group.

Thanking Cameroon, Yıldız said:
"During our term presidency, we will amplify the voice of the Islamic world in a world facing difficult challenges, prioritize the establishment of global justice, and continue to stand firmly against oppression. I eagerly look forward to cooperating with all member states throughout this important mission."