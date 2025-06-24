 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes reports of Israel-Iran ceasefire deal

Turkish President Erdoğan welcomed the Israel-Iran ceasefire and urged all parties to respect it, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to diplomacy and international law.

Published June 24,2025
President Erdogan said:
"We welcome the news that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between the parties (Israel-Iran). We call on all sides to respect the ceasefire. As Türkiye, we will steadfastly maintain our principled stance that prioritizes diplomacy and upholds international law."

On NATO, Erdogan stated:
"As Türkiye, we especially advocate for a fair burden-sharing and the strengthening of European security."

Erdogan further emphasized:
"Israel's reckless actions—starting with Palestine and extending to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and ultimately Iran—are completely unacceptable."