Turkish President Erdogan welcomes reports of Israel-Iran ceasefire deal

President Erdogan said:

"We welcome the news that a ceasefire agreement has been reached between the parties (Israel-Iran). We call on all sides to respect the ceasefire. As Türkiye, we will steadfastly maintain our principled stance that prioritizes diplomacy and upholds international law."

On NATO, Erdogan stated:

"As Türkiye, we especially advocate for a fair burden-sharing and the strengthening of European security."

Erdogan further emphasized:

"Israel's reckless actions—starting with Palestine and extending to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and ultimately Iran—are completely unacceptable."