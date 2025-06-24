Turkish President Erdoğan arrives in the Netherlands for NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday to attend a two-day NATO summit in The Hague.

Erdoğan landed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where he was welcomed by Dutch officials, Türkiye's Ambassador to NATO Basat Öztürk, and Turkish Ambassador to The Hague Selçuk Ünal.

He later traveled to The Hague, where the summit is taking place.

Accompanying the president are Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Erdoğan's top foreign policy and security adviser.

Erdoğan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the summit, which will focus on strategic threats and risks facing the Euro-Atlantic region.

The two-day NATO summit is due to conclude on Wednesday.