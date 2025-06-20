TURKISH SOLDIERS IDENTIFICATION TAG RETURNED TO HIS FAMILY 74 YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH DURING KOREAN WAR

Turkish soldier's identification tag returned to his family 74 years after his death during Korean War

The identification tag of a Turkish soldier killed during the Korean War was returned to his family 74 years after his death, in a poignant ceremony that highlighted the enduring bond between South Korea and Türkiye.

Private Mehmet Caglar was killed in combat on April 17, 1951. With no known photographs of him, his memory had remained just a name in the family history. That is, until officials from South Korea's Ministry of National Defense Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification (MAKRI) located his identity tag during a recovery operation.

After verifying the identity and locating relatives in the Mut district of southern Türkiye's Mersin province, a South Korean delegation coordinated with Türkiye's National Defense Ministry to arrange a formal return.

The delegation, accompanied by Rear Admiral Ali Tuna Baysal, commander of the Mediterranean Regional and Garrison Command, visited the local branch of the Turkish War Veterans Association and met with Caglar's family.

In a deeply emotional moment, the soldier's ID tag was presented to Emine Cetin, Caglar's niece.

The delegation also presented the family with a "medal of honor" prepared by the South Korean National Defense Ministry.

"This is a beautiful mission," said MAKRI official Keun-won Lee.

"We found the ID tag of Mehmet Caglar during our efforts to recover lost belongings of those who fought in the Korean War. His remains lie at a cemetery for fallen soldiers in Korea. We are very happy to return this to his family."

Lee emphasized the Korean people's enduring gratitude to Türkiye for its role in the war.

"About 21,000 Turkish soldiers came to Korea. Thanks to Türkiye, South Korea is now a developed country. We will never forget this. The friendship and brotherhood between Korea and Türkiye will last forever," he said.

For the family, the return brought long-awaited closure and pride.

"We are so thankful to the Koreans," said Ismail Caglar, a relative.



