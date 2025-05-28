Türkiye wishes ceasefire between Pakistan, India turns into permanent peace, ready to contribute: President Erdogan

Türkiye wishes the ceasefire between Pakistan and India turns into permanent peace, and is ready to make every possible contribution in this regard, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a trilateral summit in Lachin, Azerbaijan, Erdogan said: "We regard the enhancement of our solidarity and capacity for joint action in the face of challenges not as a choice, but as a necessity."

"Developments taking place in our region" show how important solidarity between the three countries is, he added.

Türkiye will jointly contribute to projects such as the (Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan) Development Road, the Middle Corridor, and the North-South Transport Corridor, Erdogan said.

"With the liberation of Azerbaijani lands that were under occupation for 30 years, we now hope for the region to become center of stability, prosperity, and development," he said.

Regarding Gaza, Erdogan said "we are determined" to continue defending the rights of innocent people who were massacred and vowed to stand against attempts to disrupt the tranquility of the region.

He also expressed Türkiye's call "on the world to increase pressure on Israel to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza" and "to ensure delivery of urgent humanitarian aid."

Earlier, Erdogan held a one-on-one meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan, which celebrates its Independence Day on May 28.



