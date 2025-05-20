Turkish foreign minister to attend informal Turkic States summit in Budapest

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Hungary on May 20-21, to accompany President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and to participate in the informal meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers.

The meetings will take place in the capital Budapest, with Fidan expected to deliver a key address on Wednesday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

His participation follows his attendance at the previous Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bishkek on Nov. 6, 2024, ahead of the 11th OTS summit.

In his upcoming speech, Fidan is anticipated to stress the growing relevance of the OTS amid global uncertainty.

He is expected to stress that in a period when the international system is going through difficult times in producing peace, stability, and justice, the OTS countries are steadily strengthening their cooperation through a sense of regional ownership.

He will also emphasize the importance of shared identity, saying that the OTS countries are parts of the greater Turkic world and this awareness should guide their actions.

On the longstanding issue of Cyprus, Fidan will reaffirm Türkiye's support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), stressing a shared responsibility of the OTS to stand in solidarity with the Turkish Cypriots, who have been subjected to unjust and inhumane isolations for decades.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to underscore efforts to enhance cooperation in vital sectors not only to strengthen the institutional capacity and capabilities of the OTS, but also to deepen ties in the fields of transportation, energy, and sustainable development.

The Budapest summit follows recent high-level engagements within the OTS, including an informal summit in Shusha on July 5-6, 2024 and the 11th summit in Bishkek on Nov. 6, 2024, where leaders reiterated their commitment to deeper solidarity and collaboration across the Turkic world.

The May 21 gathering is expected to result in the adoption of a joint declaration to expand inter-state cooperation and institutional integration within the OTS.

Several official documents will also be signed. Looking ahead, the 12th OTS summit is slated to be held in Baku in the coming months.