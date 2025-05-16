Trump skips Türkiye peace talks to visit new grandchild

US President Donald Trump said that he wants to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "as soon as we can set it up" but he will not be at the Friday talks in Türkiye, opting instead to return to Washington to see his newest grandchild.



Speaking at an event in the United Arab Emirates, Trump said his daughter Tiffany had just given birth to a baby, and he wanted to see his grandchild as soon as possible.



He added that he was looking forward to returning directly to Washington and "probably" should have returned last night but did not want to disappoint his Abu Dhabi hosts.



Trump had previously left open the possibility of making a last-minute trip from the Gulf region to the talks in Türkiye, which are focused on ending the Russian war against Ukraine. He argued that there would be no real progress in peace efforts until he personally met with Putin.



"We're gonna get it done. We gotta get it done," he said, adding that "5,000 young people are being killed every single week on average."



