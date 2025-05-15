'We are very much privileged to host this important meeting,' says Turkish foreign minister at NATO gathering

Türkiye is honored to host a gathering of NATO foreign ministers, particularly at such an auspicious moment, said the country's foreign minister on Thursday.

"Türkiye is very much privileged to host this important meeting, especially in this very important and particular time," said Hakan Fidan in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, evidently referring to Thursday's expected Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul.

Speaking to reporters on day two of the NATO meeting, Fidan stressed the many significant developments unfolding in the Euro-Atlantic region: "As allied partners, today we will have important discussions ranging from how to manage defense burden-sharing, how to strengthen our defense industry base, and how to bring peace to Ukraine."

The allies will focus on strengthening defense cooperation and advancing efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, he said.

Fidan added that the meeting would also lay the groundwork for June's NATO summit set to be held in The Hague.