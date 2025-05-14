Turkish president joins virtual summit with US, Saudi, Syrian leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Wednesday participated in an online meeting with leaders from the US, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

The meeting included US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

During the meeting, Erdoğan stated that Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria was of historic importance.

The Turkish president said he believes the U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Syria will serve as an example for other countries that have imposed sanctions.

Erdoğan also emphasized that Türkiye would continue to support the Damascus administration in its fight against terrorist organizations, especially ISIS (Daesh).