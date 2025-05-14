TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER, NATO CHIEF MEET AHEAD OF INFORMAL MEETING OF ALLIANCES TOP DIPLOMATS

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte met on Tuesday ahead of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, at a working dinner prior to the Informal Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in Antalya," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

The ministry provided no further details about the meeting.

Before meeting with Fidan, Rutte was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

During his meeting with Rutte, Erdoğan reiterated his support for the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire and said NATO should not be involved in the war.

Rutte, for his part, described Türkiye as a "staunch and capable ally" following the meeting with Erdoğan.