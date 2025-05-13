Kremlin says Russia 'continues preparing' for talks in Istanbul

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday that Russia is continuing preparations for peace talks with Ukraine, scheduled for Thursday in Istanbul.

"The Russian side continues its preparations for the talks, which are set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday. That's all for now, no further comments," Peskov stated during a press briefing in Moscow.

He did not disclose the names of the Russian delegation members, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential aide Yury Ushakov are reportedly among the potential leaders of the delegation.

The proposal for unconditional talks in Istanbul was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference in Moscow on Sunday. Later that day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Türkiye's readiness to host the meeting during a phone conversation with Putin.





