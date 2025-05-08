DEVELOPMENT ROAD PROJECT TO CONTRIBUTE STABILITY IN IRAQ, ENTIRE REGION: TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

The Development Road Project, led by Türkiye and Iraq, will make a "significant contribution" to the stability and prosperity of both Iraq and the entire region, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday at a joint news conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's desire to make rapid progress on issues such as the resumption of oil shipments through the Iraq-Türkiye Oil Pipeline.

"We reaffirmed our determination to continue the fight against PKK, FETÖ, and DAESH, which pose a threat not only to Türkiye's national security but also to Iraq's," Erdoğan added.

On Pakistan-India tensions, President Erdoğan said that Ankara is working to defuse the crisis before it hits "the point of no return, despite efforts by some to inflame it."

Al-Sudani, for his part, said the Development Road Project represents a major opportunity to strengthen integration between Türkiye and Iraq.