Turkish FM discusses India-Pakistan tensions with Saudi counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan over the phone on Wednesday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Recent developments between Pakistan and India were discussed in the phone call, the sources added.

India late Tuesday said it launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting "terrorist infrastructure" at nine sites.

Pakistan said India hit six locations and 26 people were killed and 46 others injured in the strikes and cross-border firing along the Line of Control, the de facto border.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors came in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links. Pakistan, however, denied that it had anything to do with the killings.

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed it destroyed five Indian fighter aircraft while defending its "territorial integrity," adding that it "reserves the right to respond."





