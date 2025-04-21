TÜRKIYES EXTERNAL ASSETS REACH $378.2B IN FEBRUARY

Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.2 billion as of the end of February, up 3% year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Monday.

The country's liabilities against non-residents were at $657.2 billion, down 1.5% compared to February last year, the bank said.

Türkiye's net international investment position (NIIP)-assets minus liabilities-was at minus $279 billion, down $9.7 billion.

Reserve asset items were at $165.4 billion, up 6.6% compared to the previous year.

As for sub-items under assets, direct investments were at $72.6 billion, rising 2%, while other investments totaled $136.2 billion, down 0.5%.

Foreign exchange deposits of resident banks held abroad were at $39 billion, reflecting an increase of 4.4%.

"Among the sub-items under liabilities, Turkish lira deposits of resident banks held abroad recorded USD 23.1 billion by decreasing %7.1," the bank noted.

As for sub-items under liabilities, direct investments under liabilities posted $169.6 billion by the end of February, falling 6.7%.

Portfolio investments jumped 3.2% to $128.3 billion in the same period.

Other investments under liabilities also rose 1.1% to reach $359.3 billion.