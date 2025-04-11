TÜRKIYES RETAIL SALES GROWTH EASES IN FEBRUARY

Türkiye's retail sales growth lost momentum in February compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

The volume of retail trade rose 1.1% month-on-month in February, slowing from a 2% rise in January, the data showed.

Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco gained 1.6%, while sales of non-food items climbed 1.4%.

In contrast, automotive fuel sales fell 1.5% from the prior month.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew 12.2% in February, slowing from 12.6% growth in January.



