Antalya Diplomacy Forum |Erdoğan: World is greater than five, because humanity is greater than five

"THE WORLD IS GREATER THAN FIVE, BECAUSE HUMANITY IS GREATER THAN FIVE"

We are sending messages of peace to the world from Antalya. The heart of global diplomacy will beat here for three days. Once again, we declare our preference for dialogue over conflict, and collective wisdom and global conscience over polarization. The world is greater than five, because humanity is greater than five.

"WE WILL BE ON THESE LANDS FOR CENTURIES TO COME"

We have been on these lands for 1,000 years and will remain for many centuries to come. In line with our region's deep-rooted history, we want it to be a land of civilization, peace, and tranquility. We aim to leave behind a region and a world defined not by conflict, bloodshed, pain, or tension—but by prosperity and stability. We have no interest in anyone else's land.

"ISRAEL IS A TERRORIST STATE"

For a year and a half, Israel has openly committed genocide against the Palestinian people, blatantly ignoring the most basic human rights. Opposing this oppression is not just an act of solidarity—it is a human duty. Remaining silent in the face of Israel's massacres is being complicit. Israel is a terrorist state—there is no other way to describe it. No one can label the Palestinian people's heroic resistance to occupation as "terrorism."

"WE WON'T ALLOW INSTABILITY IN SYRIA"

Five hundred years ago, we welcomed the Jewish people expelled from their lands. Today's Türkiye is the same as it was then. I call once again on all members of the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to stop the bloodshed and stand by the Palestinian people. The opportunity for lasting stability brought by the December 8 revolution must not be wasted. So long as Israel's state terrorism in Gaza continues, ceasefire efforts are sabotaged, and bombs fall on innocents, lasting peace will remain distant.

"WE SHARE UNDERSTANDING WITH TRUMP AND PUTIN"

Israel is provoking minorities in Syria. We will not tolerate new instability there. Our calm and dialogue-oriented approach must not be misinterpreted or seen as weakness. We are in close contact and mutual understanding with influential regional actors, especially Trump and Putin, regarding the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity.

FULL EU MEMBERSHIP EMPHASIZED

Full EU membership is our strategic goal. Türkiye must become a full member. We expect concrete steps from the EU. We have increased our efforts to secure sovereign equality and international status for the Turkish Cypriot people and will continue this struggle patiently until justice prevails. It is once again evident that European security cannot be imagined without Türkiye.

MESSAGE ON TRADE WARS: TÜRKİYE WILL BE A WINNER!

Türkiye will be among the winners of the new era of trade wars. We attach great importance to our $100 billion trade goal with our ally and strategic partner, the U.S. I believe that our close friendship with President Trump during his second term will help our relations flourish in all areas. We are doing our best to prevent destructive outcomes from rising trade competition driven by tariffs, and Türkiye will be one of the winners of this process.