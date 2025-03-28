President Erdoğan holds phone call with his Russian counterpart Putin

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications, in the phone call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Russia, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

President Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation between Türkiye and Russia is crucial in resolving regional issues. He highlighted that Türkiye is closely following the process initiated to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and underscored that Türkiye is ready to offer any support, including hosting peace negotiations, to ensure a just and lasting peace.

During the conversation, Erdoğan pointed out that goodwill measures to ensure safe commercial navigation in the Black Sea would contribute to the peace process. He also reiterated that Türkiye would continue to do its part to prevent the Black Sea from turning into a conflict zone.

Erdoğan stated that Türkiye attaches great importance to cooperation with Russia regarding Syria, and it is essential for both countries to work together for Syria's territorial integrity and lasting peace and stability. He emphasized that efforts to fuel ethnic and sectarian divisions that undermine Syria's unity must be thwarted and that Türkiye and Russia can work together to fully lift sanctions on Syria.

Furthermore, Erdoğan asserted that Syria's resources should be left to the Syrian government, and Türkiye supports the integration of the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" into the central government. He emphasized that it is of vital importance for Syria's stability to completely eliminate Syria as a conducive space for