Turkish Defense Ministry: Joint operation center to be established in Syria

Ministry of National Defense announced on Thursday that a joint operation center will be established with the central government in Syria.



Sources from the Ministry of National Defense shared the following information in response to questions regarding the latest situation in Syria:

"A ministerial-level meeting was held on March 9, 2025, hosted by Jordan, with the participation of Türkiye, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon.

At the said meeting, the five participating countries agreed on providing support to Syria's fight against terrorism, primarily against the ISIS terrorist organization.

In line with the demands of the new Syrian government and the agreement reached with the relevant states, a consensus has been reached on the establishment of a joint operation center. Work on this development is ongoing.



The preservation of Syria's territorial integrity, the establishment of state authority by the New Syrian Government throughout Syria, and the provision of stability and security in Syria are of great importance for Türkiye.



In this context, Türkiye continues its evaluations regarding the establishment of training bases aimed at increasing the capacity of the Syrian army, in line with the demands of the new government in Syria. All our activities carried out in Syria are coordinated with the relevant parties in advance, and all necessary security measures are taken."