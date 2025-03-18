Erdoğan condemns Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza

In a phone call with his Finnish counterpart, the Turkish president Tuesday condemned Israel's renewed attacks on Gaza.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Alexander Stubb to discuss bilateral relations, regional matters, and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call, Erdoğan said Tel Aviv's renewed attacks on the Gaza Strip are "unacceptable."

He also urged the international community to say "stop" to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's genocide policy, stressing the importance of restoring the ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

About the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Erdoğan said Ankara continues its efforts to end the war through a just and lasting peace, adding that Türkiye expects Russia to accept the ceasefire call.

On bilateral relations with Finland, he said Ankara is fully committed to deepening cooperation with Helsinki and will continue to work on developing relations in many areas, particularly in the defense industry and counter-terrorism.

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 people and injuring hundreds of others, breaking the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas that took effect on Jan. 19.

Images from Gaza showed that the majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





