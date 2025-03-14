International students in Türkiye celebrate Ramadan traditions

International students studying in Türkiye expressed their joy over experiencing the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and gathering for iftar, the fast-breaking meal.

Students from Middle Eastern countries told Anadolu about their experiences observing the holy month away from home.

Palestinian Abdurrahman Essam, a fourth-year student studying film design at Baskent University in Ankara, has been living in Türkiye for four years.

Essam said he is grateful that he is in a country where he does not feel like an outsider during Ramadan.

"We don't feel like foreigners here," he said." I haven't had iftar at home since Ramadan began.

"Ramadan is beautifully observed here. We hear the call to prayer in a Muslim country, which makes us happy and not make us feel like foreigners," he said.

However, he also reflected on the difficulties his home country is currently facing, particularly the situation in Gaza.

"Gaza is in a very difficult situation, still under blockade, and even food is not being provided adequately," he said.





- DISCOVERING RAMADAN IN TURKIYE

Mohammad Al-Hasan, a Syrian student at Ankara University, has been in Türkiye for six years.

He said celebrating the holy month in Türkiye with friends has been a joyful experience. "I have spent most of my Ramadans here. I discovered Ramadan here."

While he cherishes the traditions he has experienced in Türkiye, he also recalled the special feeling of Ramadan in Syria, where he used to be with family and relatives.





- GATHERING FOR IFTAR

Mesa Yousef, a Jordanian architecture student in her second year, has lived in Ankara for five years and also completed her high school education in Türkiye.

She said she enjoys observing Ramadan in Türkiye, particularly because of the social aspect.

"Ramadan in Türkiye is enjoyable. We usually have iftar with our friends and spend time together," Yousef said.

She noted that Ramadan traditions in Jordan and Türkiye have similarities. "In Jordan, we can get to spend more time with family. There are decorations everywhere," she said.

Yousef also shared her excitement about tasting Turkish Ramadan delicacies such as "gullac," a traditional dessert.

"I haven't tried 'gullac' yet, but I will. I think I will like it," she said.

- 1ST RAMADAN IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY

Fatima Ezzahra Jouat, a Moroccan PhD student at Gazi University in Ankara, is observing her first Ramadan outside of her home country.

"Ramadan is wonderful here. Türkiye is a Muslim country and has similarities with my homeland," she said.

However, she admitted she misses her family and the special dishes traditionally prepared for Ramadan in Morocco.

Libyan medical student Emhammed Farag, who studies at Ankara University, is having his third Ramadan in Türkiye.

Farag noted that he misses his family and the iftar meals they used to share.





