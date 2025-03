The Turkish president said Wednesday that Türkiye is working to establish itself as a hub for "peace diplomacy."

"We are turning Türkiye into one of the central hubs of 'peace diplomacy,' going beyond being a source of stability for its region," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in Ankara.

The Turkish leader further emphasized his country is not only carrying "the flag of goodwill" but also spreading the climate of peace to all corners of the world, especially to the oppressed geographies, he said.