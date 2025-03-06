Turkish defense journalist Ipek Ipek nominated for Aerospace Media Awards 2025

Turkish journalist Ipek Ipek, owner of A5 Defense Industry Magazine, has been nominated in the "Best New Aviation Journalist" category at the Aerospace Media Awards 2025, the magazine announced on Thursday.

The Aerospace Media Awards is considered among the most prestigious awards in the global aviation and defense sector. If successful, she will become the first journalist from Türkiye to win the award.

Since 2012, the Aerospace Media Awards has recognized excellence in journalism within the aviation and defense industries, highlighting the role of media in shaping the sector's future.

Ipek acquired A5 Defense Industry Magazine in 2022, transforming it into a globally recognized publication followed in 140 countries. The magazine has become a key reference for industry professionals and decision-makers, offering in-depth analysis of the defense and aerospace sectors.

The awards are backed by leading industry players, including Embraer, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell, Boeing, Eurofighter, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, McKinsey & Company, Anduril, Supernal, CAE, and CTT Systems.

Ipek's nomination and potential win would further elevate Türkiye's presence in international defense and aerospace media.

The winners of the Aerospace Media Awards 2025 will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on June 15.





