Türkiye's counterterrorism operations both domestically and abroad have crippled the PKK terrorist organization.

Recently, as the end of the road approached for the terrorist group, the leader in Imralı called on the PKK to disband and for all groups to lay down their arms.

Faced with no other options due to the counterterrorism operations, the PKK announced it would heed the terrorist leader's call to lay down their weapons.