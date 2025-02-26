 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye to play 'important' role in realization, continuation of peace: Foreign minister

Türkiye to play 'important' role in realization, continuation of peace: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday stated that the greatest obstacle to peace and stability in the region is Israel's regional aggression and the situation in Palestine. Fidan added: "(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's recent remarks about Syria clearly demonstrate that Israel is not committed to peace. Israel must put an end to its regional expansionism under the pretext of ensuring security."

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published February 26,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE TO PLAY IMPORTANT ROLE IN REALIZATION, CONTINUATION OF PEACE: FOREIGN MINISTER
(DHA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Türkiye will play an "important" role in both attaining and continuing peace, adding that it is a "strong and important" actor in the region.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in the capital Ankara, Fidan stressed Türkiye's expectation that the next steps in Syria's political transition are inclusive and implemented in a way that blocks separatist movements.

Fidan added that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's rhetoric on Syria clearly shows he is not in favor of peace, emphasizing that Israel must put an end to "its regional expansionism" pursued under the "guise of security."