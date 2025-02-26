Türkiye to play 'important' role in realization, continuation of peace: Foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that Türkiye will play an "important" role in both attaining and continuing peace, adding that it is a "strong and important" actor in the region.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Georgian counterpart Maka Botchorishvili in the capital Ankara, Fidan stressed Türkiye's expectation that the next steps in Syria's political transition are inclusive and implemented in a way that blocks separatist movements.

Fidan added that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's rhetoric on Syria clearly shows he is not in favor of peace, emphasizing that Israel must put an end to "its regional expansionism" pursued under the "guise of security."