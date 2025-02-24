TÜRKIYE WELCOMES TRUMPS RESOLVE TO END UKRAINE WAR THROUGH TALKS ‘IN PRINCIPLE’: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said Ankara welcomes US President Donald Trump's intention to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war via talks 'in principle', expressing Ankara's readiness to support the path to lasting peace, including hosting negotiations.

"The approach of ending the war at the negotiation table aligns with the policy Türkiye has pursued over the past four years," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye wants the war, which has cost lives of hundreds of thousands of people and caused both Russia and Ukraine to pay a heavy price, to come to an end, he added.