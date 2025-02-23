Türkiye ranks 11th globally in defense industry exports: President Erdoğan

 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdoğan announced that Türkiye is a global leader in drone production and ranks 11th in defense industry exports. Speaking at an AK Party meeting in Ankara, he highlighted the country's imminent transformation and economic progress, emphasizing the role of regional developments.

Published February 23,2025
Türkiye is a world leader in drones production and ranks 11th globally in defense industry exports, the Turkish president said on Sunday.

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling AK Party in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye is a world leader in uncrewed aerial vehicle production and ranks 11th globally in defense industry exports."

The country is on the verge of a great transformation and exciting economic breakthrough, he said, adding that "developments in our region will facilitate this process."

Erdoğan said the government had prepared a reform program for the "Century of Türkiye," which he described as "comprehensive" that will "enhance our country's growth potential and productivity."