Türkiye ranks 11th globally in defense industry exports: President Erdoğan

Speaking at a meeting of the ruling AK Party in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye is a world leader in uncrewed aerial vehicle production and ranks 11th globally in defense industry exports."

The country is on the verge of a great transformation and exciting economic breakthrough, he said, adding that "developments in our region will facilitate this process."

Erdoğan said the government had prepared a reform program for the "Century of Türkiye," which he described as "comprehensive" that will "enhance our country's growth potential and productivity."









