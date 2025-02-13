Türkiye, Pakistan to strengthen efforts for $5B trade target

The Turkish president said Thursday he agreed with Pakistani prime minister to intensify efforts aimed at reaching a bilateral trade volume of $5 billion.

"We agree with the prime minister to increase our efforts to reach the target of $5 billion dollars in trade volume," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at joint news counference with Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Erdoğan said Islamabad's support for the "just cause" of Turkish Cypriots is "extremely meaningful to us."

Referring to Donald Trump's proposal to displace Gazans from their homeland, Erdoğan said that at a time when unlawful proposals are being made to displace Gazan from their homeland, "we believe we must strengthen our resolute stance."

Erdoğan arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on an official visit on Wednesday, after visiting Malaysia and Indonesia.



