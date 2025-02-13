Türkiye, Pakistan sign 24 cooperation agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

In a significant step to bolster bilateral ties, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed 24 cooperation agreements across various sectors following the seventh meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad.

The meeting took place after a one-on-one discussion between the two leaders at the prime minister's office.

The highlight of the discussions was the signing of a joint declaration, titled "Deepening, Diversifying, and Institutionalizing the Strategic Partnership," which outlines a renewed commitment to strengthen relations between Türkiye and Pakistan.

This declaration serves as the foundation for 24 detailed cooperation agreements covering defense, energy, trade, agriculture, technology, and several other fields.

DEFENSE COOPERATION



Key defense agreements include the Protocol on the Exchange of Military and Civilian Personnel for Social and Cultural Purposes, Memorandum of Understanding on Air Force Electronic Warfare Cooperation, and the Protocol on Training and Cooperation in Military Health.

These agreements were signed by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja M. Asif.

ENERGY AND MINING



In the energy sector, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Pakistani Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari signed three significant documents: the Protocol on the Amendment of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Hydrocarbons, Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Energy Transition, and Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Mining.

TRADE AND INDUSTRY



Trade relations were strengthened through a joint declaration on the Development of the Goods Trade Agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding on the Digitalization of the Approval of Certificates of Origin, signed by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Pakistani Trade Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Industrial Property was also signed by Minister Bolat and Khan.

AGRICULTURE AND WATER COOPERATION



Agricultural collaboration was furthered with the signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Water and the Agreement on Cooperation in Seed Production, which was signed by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and Pakistan's National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS



On the technology front, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Pakistani Science and Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui signed two key agreements: the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of Legal Metrology Infrastructure and an agreement between TÜBİTAK and Pakistan National Textile University for the Development of the Pakistan-Türkiye Textile Technology Center.

FINANCE AND BANKING



Financial cooperation was advanced with a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye and the State Bank of Pakistan, signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

CULTURAL AND MEDIA COOPERATION



Cultural ties were also reinforced, with Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Pakistan's Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar signing two key agreements: the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Public Relations and Communication and the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Media and Communication.

Additionally, Fidan and Tarar signed a Joint Production Agreement on Audiovisual Services and a Cultural Cooperation Agreement.

HEALTH AND DEFENSE INDUSTRIES



Minister Fidan and Minister Hussain also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Fields of Health and Pharmacy.

On defense industry cooperation, President of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün and Pakistan's Minister of Defense Production Khawaja Asif signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Presidency of Defense Industries and the Ministry of Defense Production of Pakistan.

AEROSPACE AND MARITIME COOPERATION



A Memorandum of Understanding between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and Pakistan Maritime Research and Development Institute (NRDI) was signed by TUSAŞ General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu and NRDI General Manager Javed Iqbal, enhancing aerospace and maritime research collaboration between the two nations.

ADDITIONAL AGREEMENTS



Further fostering bilateral trade relations, two additional memorandums of understanding were signed related to the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum, marking an important step in promoting private sector engagement between the two countries.