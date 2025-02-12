Erdoğan and Subianto commit to strengthening Türkiye-Indonesia ties

In a joint news conference, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto emphasized their shared commitment to strengthening the Türkiye-Indonesia partnership.

Subianto highlighted the importance of further supporting defense industry cooperation between the two nations and noted that 2050 would be a crucial turning point as they prepare for the centenary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Indonesia.

Erdoğan, in response, discussed plans to balance and expand bilateral trade to $10 billion, signaling an ambitious goal for future economic collaboration.

He also stressed the urgent need for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Erdoğan reiterated that peace in Gaza and Palestine is a prerequisite for stability in the broader region.

On the issue of Gaza, Erdoğan praised Indonesia's consistent support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated that Türkiye would continue working alongside Indonesia in the reconstruction efforts.

He also emphasized that the nearly $100 billion in damages caused by Israel's 15-month-long attacks on Gaza must be paid by the responsible parties, in line with legal principles.