Pakistan lauds 'resilience' of Türkiye on 2nd anniversary of twin earthquakes

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded Türkiye for its "courage" and "resilience" on the second anniversary of the twin 2023 earthquakes that claimed over 53,000 lives.

"We remember the devastating earthquake that struck Türkiye two years ago," Sharif stated on X, commemorating the second anniversary of the earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023.

Eleven Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, were hit by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes.

The earthquakes killed at least 53,537 people, injured over 107,000, and impacted the lives of more than 14 million.

"The people of Pakistan join me in paying tribute to the courage and resilience of our Turkish brothers and sisters," Sharif said on X, emphasizing that Türkiye "emerged stronger from this tragedy."

"Pakistan and Türkiye have always stood together in difficult times and will always do so," he concluded.



