Türkiye expresses sorrow over deadly school attack in Sweden

Türkiye expressed "deep sadness" over a shooting at a school in Sweden on Tuesday that left around 10 people dead.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims and the Swedish people while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Swedish police confirmed the attack occurred at Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Stockholm.

Authorities believe the perpetrator, who is thought to have acted alone, is among the dead and said there is no ongoing threat. The motive remains unclear.





