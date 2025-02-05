Turkish FM: World is heading toward law of jungle

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday strongly rejected former US President Donald Trump's proposed plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza, calling it "unacceptable." Fidan emphasized that even discussing such a proposal was wrong, asserting, "We are against all initiatives that seek to exclude the people of Gaza from the equation."

Fidan also announced that Türkiye would collaborate with Iraq, Syria, and Jordan to establish a joint mechanism to combat the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, aiming for enhanced regional security. On the issue of PKK terrorists, he stated that Syria would either return or "eliminate" all PKK militants who have entered the country from various nations to preserve its national unity.

Further, Fidan clarified that Syria has no intention of pursuing federation or autonomy, reaffirming the country's commitment to maintaining territorial integrity. He also praised Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's clear stance on the PKK and YPG, which aligns with Türkiye's security interests.

In his remarks, Fidan lamented the global shift toward what he described as a "law of the jungle," where powerful nations act without regard for others' needs, adopting the mindset of "I do it because I am strong."