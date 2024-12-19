Contact Us
WORLD
Islamic World
Africa
Americas
Asia
Australia
Europe
Middle East
Türkiye
POLITICS
Turkish Politics
U.S. Politics
European Union
Anti-terror fight
Islamophobia
Diplomacy
ECONOMY
Tech
Business
Food
Travel
SPORTS
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Motorsport
Others
MAGAZINE
Celebrities
Screen
Entertainment
Cinema
ART
HEALTH
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
LIVE TV
Erdoğan criticizes Assad's Regime, highlights Türkiye's growth over 22 years
Türkiye determined to eliminate all threats to its existence at ‘their source’:FM
Türkiye 'neutralizes' 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Security chief of South Korea’s impeached president resigns
Türkiye's industrial production returns to growth in November
Türkiye congratulates newly-elected Lebanese President Aoun
Türkiye's Transport Minister proposes 16 as social media age limit
Turkish Forces 'determined' to block terror groups: Sources
US working closely with Türkiye over its concerns on PKK, terrorism: Blinken
Red Cross president completes 1st official visit to Türkiye
Fidan: Türkiye warns of military operation if PKK/YPG defies ultimatum
Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats
'If PKK/YPG issue in Syria continues, solution will be military operation'
Trump: Erdoğan is my friend and someone I respect
Erdoğan: Syrian revolution created 'historic' opportunity for region
Türkiye signals strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction
Türkiye places importance on preserving Iraq's stability: President Erdoğan