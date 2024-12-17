Erdoğan and von der Leyen discuss Syria

Headlines from President Erdoğan's statements:

''We are leaving behind a year of engagement with the EU. We have always stated that EU membership remains a strategic goal for Türkiye. We can further advance our cooperation.

I had a phone conversation with Leyen, where we emphasized Syria's stability. Today, we saw that we are in agreement on the establishment of an inclusive administration. The Baath regime has left behind rubble. We are facing Syria, which has been exhausted by 13 years of conflict. It is impossible for Syria to overcome this alone. It must recover quickly with support. The international community has failed to provide sufficient assistance for 13 years. After 12 and a half years, we have reactivated our embassy in Damascus. The country must be freed from being a breeding ground for terrorism. Türkiye is in a key position.

I also conveyed that Israel needs to end its aggression in the region. There is a stronger need than ever for relations between Türkiye and the EU. As an accession country, we have this determination. I hope that decisions will be made at the upcoming summit to strengthen the suspended dialogues. I thank the President and his delegation for their visit.''