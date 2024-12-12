EUROPEAN MEDIA HIGHLIGHT DEAL BROKERED BY TÜRKIYES ERDOGAN BETWEEN SOMALIA, ETHIOPIA

Türkiye's mediation efforts and the deal brokered by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan between Somalia and Ethiopia were covered by European media outlets.

President Erdoğan announced late Wednesday that Ethiopia and Somalia reached an agreement to solve the conflict between the two nations in Ankara-mediated peace talks, following a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Ankara.

"Türkiye: Ethiopia and Somalia found compromise," the Austrian public broadcaster ORF said.

"According to Turkish president, Ethiopia, Somalia agree to end tensions," French daily Ouest-France wrote.

"Deal putting end to tensions between Ethiopia, Somalia brokered by Turkey," French daily Le Monde also noted.

"Türkiye says Ethiopia, Somalia reach compromise deal to end feud," French broadcaster France 24 reported.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia had worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.





