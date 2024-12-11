Israel targeting Syrian sovereignty with its occupier mindset: Turkish foreign minister

Israel is targeting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity with its occupier mindset, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told parliament Tuesday.

"Israel jeopardizes the process by which the Syrian people are approaching peace and tranquility. Israel, which destroyed Gaza, now threatens the future of our Syrian brothers and sisters," Fidan said during his remarks at the Turkish Grand National Assembly as part of hearings on the budget for 2025.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has consistently supported the Syrian people under all circumstances, he said Ankara remains steadfast in standing by them, even as the international community has abandoned them to their fate.

"We expect a new Syria where peace and tranquility prevail, where different religious and ethnic groups live side by side in peace. We wish to see a Syria that does not produce instability for its neighbors," he said.

"On the other hand, everyone should know that we will not allow Syria to become a hotbed of terrorism. We will do whatever it takes to prevent Daesh and the PKK from taking advantage of the current situation," he added.

"It is important that the Syrian opposition is united and establishes an inclusive government. It is time to unite and rebuild the country," Fidan said.

According to Fidan, Syrians who had to leave their homes because of the war will now be able to return.

"Türkiye attaches great importance to Syria's national unity, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity. We will continue to work with regional countries and international actors towards this goal," he said.

Fidan also warned that arming the Greek Cypriot Administration could trigger a new arms race on the island.
























