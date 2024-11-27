Stolen 1,600-year-old tombstone recovered in Ankara

The approximately 1,600-year-old tombstone, stolen from the Museum Directorate garden in Yalvaç District of Isparta in 2017, was seized in an operation carried out by the police in Ankara.

According to the information obtained, the tombstone, which dates back to the Late Roman period and is dedicated to a commander named Diodoros who served as an Optio (a rank given to individuals who took on a variety of tasks), was originally seized on October 31, 2010, when four individuals, identified as being involved in the illegal sale of historical artifacts, were stopped near Eğirler Village in Isparta's Yalvaç district.

The artifact, which was included in the inventory of the Yalvaç Museum Directorate in 2014, was stolen from the museum's garden, which is surrounded by iron railings between the Yalvaç Government Building and the Courthouse, where it was displayed in 2017.

The artifact was returned to the inventory after being caught in Ankara. Upon information that the historical artifact was located in Ankara, listed on the Cultural Heritage and Museums General Directorate's Lost Cultural Assets List, the police launched an investigation.

In an operation organized by the Ankara Police Department's Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Division, four individuals were detained on charges of bringing the artifact to Ankara and attempting to sell it.

The approximately 1,600-year-old tombstone was seized by the police and returned to the inventory.

As a result of the operation, three of the four detainees were arrested, while one was released under judicial control.